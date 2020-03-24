An online calculator has appeared in Germany to evaluate toilet paper stocks

Toilet paper has become one of the products customers prefer to stock up on quarantine because of the coronavirus. To reassure lovers of stockpiling, the German website Blitzrechner.de, which contains all kinds of online calculators for everyday tasks, added a calculator to your arsenal that allows you to evaluate for how long is the supply of toilet paper enough.



It is easy to assume that for calculation it is enough to indicate how many rolls you have and how often you go to the toilet. In addition, you can configure parameters, including one-time consumption, the number of family members, etc. For example, a person with a margin of 10 rolls, who uses the usual amount of paper three times a day, can stretch 53 days without recharging. The source notes that this is 39 days more than the recommended 14-day quarantine.