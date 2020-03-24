Huami is already No. 3 in Russia, Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will be released only at the end of 2020

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Huami with the Amazfit brand ranked first in the wearable device market in Spain, Indonesia and India, second in Italy and third in Russia. It is worth noting that Huami produces Xiaomi Mi Band fitness bracelets for Xiaomi. In Western Europe, the average annual growth rate of Huami is 440.1%. In Germany (6th place), supplies increased by 1814.4%, in France – by 708.3% (6th place); and in the UK – by 379.5% (7th place). In 2019, Huami officially entered the U.S. market, where it ranks 6th, increasing shipments for the last quarter of 2019 by 97.5%. In other markets, the average growth rate was 328.5%. Huami’s revenue in 2019 reached $ 834.9 million with an annual growth rate of 59.4% and a total supply of 42.3 million units. Foreign deliveries of Huami Amazfit’s own brand products accounted for 51.6% of the total in 70 new markets.

With increasing market share, Huami and Timex began to work closely in product development. Currently, the first products jointly released by both parties have been introduced to the North American market. At the same time, the partnership with Xiaomi is ongoing and it is expected that the Mi Band 5 fitness bracelet will go on sale later this year. Wang Huang, founder, chairman and CEO of Huami.