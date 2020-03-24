Live photo confirms tiny frames of Huawei P40 Pro

The social network Twitter has published a photo of the protective glass for the Huawei P40 Pro smartphone, which is already on sale. The photo confirms that the smartphone is completely devoid of frames on the sides of the screen, which is curved. The frames at the top and bottom of the display remain, but they are almost invisible.



Yesterday, it became known that Huawei added a new image processing processor to the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro smartphones, called the XD Fuison Engine, which is used to speed up photography, reduce HDR processing time, improve image quality and so on. The Huawei P40 will get a flat panel while the Huawei P40 Pro is equipped with a curved OLED screen. Smartphones got quite large front cameras, which are embedded in the upper left corner of the screen. The Huawei P40 Pro has a corresponding cutout more, as between the two image sensors, according to rumors, there is an additional sensor. Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro will receive a single-chip Kirin 990 5G SOC system, support for fast wired and wireless charging, as well as a flagship camera. The presentation of the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro will take place this week, March 26th.