Over a billion Windows users are at stake. Officially

Microsoft has warned users of the Windows operating system about two critical vulnerabilities that are not yet closed and are currently being used by hackers.
These vulnerabilities are present in Windows 7, 8.1 and all supported versions of Windows 10. Thus, the entire billion active Windows 10 users, as well as those using earlier versions of the OS, are at risk. Both vulnerabilities relate to the Adobe Type Manager Library; they allow you to remotely run code in the system and completely take control of it. Attackers can use them by forcing the user to open a specially crafted document or view it using the preview function. According to Microsoft, vulnerabilities have already been used in a “limited” number of targeted attacks. Vulnerability fixes are currently being prepared by the company and will most likely be released as part of a scheduled update on April 14. However, the patch will not be available to regular Windows 7 users. As Microsoft emphasized, support for this version of the OS ceased on January 14, 2020. Correction will be received only by users of extended paid support for Windows 7 ESU.

