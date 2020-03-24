Snapdragon 720G and $ 180 quad camera: Redmi Note 9S launches

According to a source, in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, sales of the “new” Redmi smartphone, the Note 9 Pro model, started. The device is a novelty only conditionally: in fact, under the really new designation is the Note 9 Pro model introduced earlier in India.



The smartphone is offered in three colors: white, blue and black. The screen size is 6.67 inches, resolution – 2400 x 1080 pixels. The hardware platform is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, with 4/64 and 6/128 GB of memory. The battery capacity is 5020 mAh.



The quad camera is represented by sensors with a resolution of 48, 8, 5 and 2 megapixels. Also in the configuration of the model is a USB-C port, a standard headphone jack and an infrared emitter.



The cost of Redmi Note 9S varies (depending on the country) within $ 180-205 for the basic version with 64 GB of flash memory. For those who are interested in buying the model seriously, the AliExpress platform will help with the delivery of orders almost around the world. Sales of Redmi Note 9S through this site will start on April 7th. The price of the basic version of the smartphone is $ 250, the option with 6 GB of RAM is estimated at $ 280. However, during the first two days of sales – April 7 and 8 – the cost of Redmi Note 9S on AliExpress will be reduced to $ 200 and $ 240, respectively.