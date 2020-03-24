The brand new Redmi K30 Pro in the factory film. Photo of the newly unpacked flagship

A trusted insider with the nickname Xiaomishka, who regularly regularly produces the first news on Xiaomi and Redmi products, published photos of the flagship smartphone in the factory film, even under the film it can be seen that the Redmi K30 Pro screen really got tiny frames around the perimeter, even from above due to the fact that the front camera is housed in a retractable module. Lu Weibong, president of Xiaomi Group China and CEO of Redmi, said earlier that the retractable mechanism is tested so that it withstood 300,000 work cycles. Thus, if you turn on the front camera 100 times a day, then the mechanism will work for at least 8 years. In addition, when the smartphone detects acceleration resulting from a fall, the camera automatically retracts into the housing to avoid damage.



New Redmi K30 Pro advertising images have also been published, which directly indicate that the smartphone is very fast and great for games.





The main camera of the Redmi K30 Pro is equipped with 3x optical and 30x digital zoom. Optical zoom is implemented due to the telephoto camera, which, like the main camera, is equipped with an optical image stabilization system. In addition, the smartphone received an infrared port, which its predecessor was deprived of. The Redmi K30 Pro is equipped with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 platform, dual-mode 5G support, fast RAM memory LPDDR5 and flash memory UFS 3.1. The power of wired charging will be 33 W. The presentation of new items is expected on March 24.