This will be the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus. The expected characteristics and renderings of the flagship tablet

Letsgodigital has published specs, along with quality renderings and a video featuring the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus, created by Jermaine Smith, known as Concept Creator, and is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 this year. and Note 20 Plus. In terms of design, the news reminds Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. They have the same main camera design and front camera in the central upper part of the screen. As for the cameras, they can be copied from the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus goes under code-named Project Canvas, developers claim that using the new tablet is easy to implement all ideas. The new features of the S Pen stylus will contribute to this, and there are no details yet, but the changes should be serious. Also expected to increase the diagonal of displays. Presumably, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus will receive a screen with a diagonal of 6.9 or even 7 inches with a resolution of QHD + and an image refresh rate of 120 Hz. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus should receive a 5000 mAh battery and support for 45 watts fast charging. In the younger model, the battery is expected at 4800 mAh. The output of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus is expected in late August.