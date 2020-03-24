Xiaomi stops working on MIUI 11

According to a source, Xiaomi at a thematic forum announced the cessation of work on the internal beta version of MIUI 11 firmware – they will stop at the end of this week. The reason for the pause is not reported, but there may be several reasons: the first is coronavirus, the second is the transfer of resources to work with MIUI 12. But whatever the background, all this will affect the timing of firmware updates: smartphones (and users) of Mi models will suffer 9 Pro, Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro and Redmi Note 8.



The suspension of work on the internal beta version does not mean the termination of work on the public beta version and the final firmware. In fact, all these are stages of one chain, and what is now being introduced into the internal beta version in the final version will appear no earlier than in 3-4 months.